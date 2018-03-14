Columbus Man Sentenced in Multi-County Chase

A Columbus, KS man is sentenced for a multi county chase in May 2016.

According to the Cherokee County Attorney, Kevin Duncan is sentenced to 7 years in prison. On May 3rd, 39-year-old Duncan was driving erratically near a city park and making threats to children in the area. Authorities with Columbus Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office initiated a pursuit which continued in Crawford County reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. During the chase, Duncan fired a gun through the sunroof of his vehicle and pointed the gun at a Columbus officer. Once his vehicle was stopped Duncan tried to flee but was shot once by Crawford County Deputies and placed into custody.

Duncan was convicted of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer in each county and was sentenced to a six years and seven months imprisonment.

"It's great to see the cooperation and coordination between law enforcement agencies and prosecutors' offices in neighboring counties result in a lengthy prison sentence for someone who poses such a threat to the peace and safety of our communities," says Cherokee County Attorney Jake Conard.