Quantcast

Students Arrested for Threat in Fairland, OK - KOAM TV 7

Students Arrested for Threat in Fairland, OK

Updated:

Fairland Police Chief Aaron Richardson confirms with KOAM/FOX14 that three juveniles have been placed under arrest for making a terrorist threat on school grounds.

Authorities say three males, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, produced a short video and labeled it with captions that show an act of violence would take place at the school. The video was produced on school grounds and sent to several students. One student reported the video to school officials.

Fairland Police, as well as the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, were called to the school to investigate. No weapons were found on school property. The three students have been remanded to the juvenile detention center until their hearing in April.

The Fairland Police Chief says the students thought they were playing a joke, but there was a threat and it did raise alarm with students and staff. The police department has been training with local schools about reporting potential threats. Last week there was an assembly with 8th graders and up about seeing and reporting. Chief Richardson credits the student who reported this to school officials.

Fairland also wants to thank the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County District Attorney's Office, Juvenile Service Units of Oklahoma, and the Ottawa County Juvenile Court System.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Man Sentenced for Armed Criminal Action

    Joplin Man Sentenced for Armed Criminal Action

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:03:11 GMT
    Jerold DunnJerold Dunn
    Jerold DunnJerold Dunn

    Jerold Dunn of Joplin enters a plea deal and is sentenced today (March 14) for attacking two people with a knife. According to Joplin Police, Dunn went into a home on South Pennsylvania Avenue on March 6, 2017, and was allowed inside to escape bad weather. Authorities say once inside, he used a kitchen knife to assault the man and woman who lived there.

    More >>

    Jerold Dunn of Joplin enters a plea deal and is sentenced today (March 14) for attacking two people with a knife. According to Joplin Police, Dunn went into a home on South Pennsylvania Avenue on March 6, 2017, and was allowed inside to escape bad weather. Authorities say once inside, he used a kitchen knife to assault the man and woman who lived there.

    More >>

  • USD 250 Meet the Candidates: Brad Hanson

    USD 250 Meet the Candidates: Brad Hanson

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:21:43 GMT
    Dr. Brad HansonDr. Brad Hanson
    Dr. Brad HansonDr. Brad Hanson
    The Pittsburg Community School District announces one of the two candidates for superintendent. Students, teachers, parents and the public are invited to hear from Dr. Brad Hanson, a Pittsburg native, tonight (March 14) from 4 - 4:30 p.m. The other finalist will be announced tomorrow, with a meet and greet scheduled for the afternoon (March 15) from 4 - 4:30 p.m. The session to learn about the candidates will last 30 minutes and take place at the Staff Development Cen...More >>
    The Pittsburg Community School District announces one of the two candidates for superintendent. Students, teachers, parents and the public are invited to hear from Dr. Brad Hanson, a Pittsburg native, tonight (March 14) from 4 - 4:30 p.m. The other finalist will be announced tomorrow, with a meet and greet scheduled for the afternoon (March 15) from 4 - 4:30 p.m. The session to learn about the candidates will last 30 minutes and take place at the Staff Development Cen...More >>

  • Students Arrested for Threat in Fairland, OK

    Students Arrested for Threat in Fairland, OK

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:05:24 GMT

    Fairland Police Chief Aaron Richardson confirms with KOAM/FOX14 that three juveniles have been placed under arrest for making a terrorist threat on school grounds. Authorities say three males, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, produced a short video and labeled it with captions that show an act of violence would take place at the school.

    More >>

    Fairland Police Chief Aaron Richardson confirms with KOAM/FOX14 that three juveniles have been placed under arrest for making a terrorist threat on school grounds. Authorities say three males, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, produced a short video and labeled it with captions that show an act of violence would take place at the school.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.