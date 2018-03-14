Students Arrested for Threat in Fairland, OK

Jerold Dunn of Joplin enters a plea deal and is sentenced today (March 14) for attacking two people with a knife. According to Joplin Police, Dunn went into a home on South Pennsylvania Avenue on March 6, 2017, and was allowed inside to escape bad weather. Authorities say once inside, he used a kitchen knife to assault the man and woman who lived there.More >>
Jerold Dunn of Joplin enters a plea deal and is sentenced today (March 14) for attacking two people with a knife. According to Joplin Police, Dunn went into a home on South Pennsylvania Avenue on March 6, 2017, and was allowed inside to escape bad weather. Authorities say once inside, he used a kitchen knife to assault the man and woman who lived there.More >>
Fairland Police Chief Aaron Richardson confirms with KOAM/FOX14 that three juveniles have been placed under arrest for making a terrorist threat on school grounds. Authorities say three males, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, produced a short video and labeled it with captions that show an act of violence would take place at the school.More >>
Fairland Police Chief Aaron Richardson confirms with KOAM/FOX14 that three juveniles have been placed under arrest for making a terrorist threat on school grounds. Authorities say three males, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, produced a short video and labeled it with captions that show an act of violence would take place at the school.More >>
A Columbus, KS man is sentenced for a multi county chase in May 2016. According to the Cherokee County Attorney, Kevin Duncan is sentenced to 7 years in prison. On May 3rd, 39-year-old Duncan was driving erratically near a city park and making threats to children in the area. Authorities with Columbus Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office initiated a pursuit which continued in Crawford County reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. During the chase, Duncan ...More >>
A Columbus, KS man is sentenced for a multi county chase in May 2016. According to the Cherokee County Attorney, Kevin Duncan is sentenced to 7 years in prison. On May 3rd, 39-year-old Duncan was driving erratically near a city park and making threats to children in the area. Authorities with Columbus Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office initiated a pursuit which continued in Crawford County reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. During the chase, Duncan ...More >>
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one woman has died after a head-on collision in Barry County. The crash happened yesterday (March 13) after 7:00 p.m. on Route W, about three miles west of Butterfield.More >>
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one woman has died after a head-on collision in Barry County. The crash happened yesterday (March 13) after 7:00 p.m. on Route W, about three miles west of Butterfield.More >>
The City of Pittsburg gives residents with greater flexibility in managing their utility usage and payments by updating its utility billing system. According to the City, customers will be able to make automated payments over the phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.More >>
The City of Pittsburg gives residents with greater flexibility in managing their utility usage and payments by updating its utility billing system. According to the City, customers will be able to make automated payments over the phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.More >>