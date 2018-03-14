Students Arrested for Threat in Fairland, OK

Fairland Police Chief Aaron Richardson confirms with KOAM/FOX14 that three juveniles have been placed under arrest for making a terrorist threat on school grounds.

Authorities say three males, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, produced a short video and labeled it with captions that show an act of violence would take place at the school. The video was produced on school grounds and sent to several students. One student reported the video to school officials.

Fairland Police, as well as the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, were called to the school to investigate. No weapons were found on school property. The three students have been remanded to the juvenile detention center until their hearing in April.

The Fairland Police Chief says the students thought they were playing a joke, but there was a threat and it did raise alarm with students and staff. The police department has been training with local schools about reporting potential threats. Last week there was an assembly with 8th graders and up about seeing and reporting. Chief Richardson credits the student who reported this to school officials.

Fairland also wants to thank the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County District Attorney's Office, Juvenile Service Units of Oklahoma, and the Ottawa County Juvenile Court System.