Joplin Man Sentenced for Armed Criminal Action

Updated:
Jerold Dunn of Joplin enters a plea deal and is sentenced today (March 14) for attacking two people with a knife.

According to Joplin Police, Dunn went into a home on South Pennsylvania Avenue on March 6, 2017, and was allowed inside to escape bad weather. Authorities say once inside, he used a kitchen knife to assault the man and woman who lived there. Investigators say both victims suffered cuts to their arms.

Dunn was originally charged with two counts of second degree assault and armed criminal action. As part of the plea deal, the two armed criminal action charges were dropped.

He was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended so he won't have to serve it, and two years supervised probation, which he will serve. A special condition of his probation includes that he will have no contact with the victims of the crime.

