Carl Junction Schools: Cause of Outbreak is Identified

The Carl Junction School District says the cause of the illness outbreak that closed schools last Thursday and Friday (March 8 & 9) has been identified.

The Jasper County Health Department says at least one specimen received was confirmed positive for the norovirus. Other specimens are currently being processed.

A news release from the school states:

We are thankful for the diligent work and guidance provided by the Jasper County Health Department in assessing and following up with our students and staff to assure their health and recovery. We are also thankful for our parents’ understanding and for the cooperation of families who experienced this illness in collecting the samples needed for testing.

We believe the proactive measure of closing our schools helped to contain the spread of this outbreak. This also allowed our maintenance staff to thoroughly disinfect our buildings and buses with the appropriate protocol to minimize the effect of the norovirus outbreak. Since we have returned to school this week, attendance has returned to normal levels.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Norovirus is a very contagious virus that can infect anyone. You can get it from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. The virus causes stomach or intestines or both to get inflamed. This leads to symptoms of stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. These symptoms can be serious for some people, especially young children and older adults.”

“The Jasper County Health Department’s quick onsite assessment last Wednesday was so important to minimizing the effects of this outbreak,” said Carl Junction Lead Nurse Stacey Whitney. “They quickly ruled out food or water contamination so that we could focus on the decisions that needed to made for the health of our students – isolating affected students at home and the proper protocol for disinfecting surfaces.”

