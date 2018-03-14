Voice Actor in Cars Visits Galena, KS

A notable Route 66 advocate and voice actor paid a visit to Galena, Kansas this afternoon. Michael Wallis, known for his role as the sheriff in the Pixar Cars movies, was at Cars on the Route. Wallis was filming a texting and driving public service announcement with Galena High School students. Cars on the Route exhibits some of the cars from the popular movie, and Wallis signed the sheriff's car that's on display at the restaurant. Galena helped served as part of the inspiration to the movie's setting of Radiator Springs. Cars on the Route is also preparing to add to that collection with the addition of a Fiat that would resemble the character Luigi.