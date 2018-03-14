Voice Actor in Cars Visits Galena, KS

A notable Route 66 advocate and voice actor paid a visit to Galena, Kansas this afternoon. Michael Wallis, known for his role as the sheriff in the Pixar Cars movies, was at Cars on the Route. Wallis was filming a texting and driving public service announcement with Galena High School students. Cars on the Route exhibits some of the cars from the popular movie, and Wallis signed the sheriff's car that's on display at the restaurant. Galena helped served as part of the inspiration to the movie's setting of Radiator Springs. Cars on the Route is also preparing to add to that collection with the addition of a Fiat that would resemble the character Luigi.
Joplin students exercise their right to free speech to join a nationwide walkout to call for change after the Florida school shootings.More >>
It seems land in South Joplin is just about ready to be primed for building.More >>
The Carl Junction School District says the cause of the illness outbreak that closed schools last Thursday and Friday has been identified. The Jasper County Health Department says at least one specimen received was confirmed positive for the norovirus. Other specimens are currently being processed. A news release from the school states: We are thankful for the diligent work and guidance provided by the Jasper County Health Department in assessing and following up with our stu...More >>
Jerold Dunn of Joplin enters a plea deal and is sentenced today (March 14) for attacking two people with a knife. According to Joplin Police, Dunn went into a home on South Pennsylvania Avenue on March 6, 2017, and was allowed inside to escape bad weather. Authorities say once inside, he used a kitchen knife to assault the man and woman who lived there.More >>
Fairland Police Chief Aaron Richardson confirms with KOAM/FOX14 that three juveniles have been placed under arrest for making a terrorist threat on school grounds. Authorities say three males, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, produced a short video and labeled it with captions that show an act of violence would take place at the school.More >>
