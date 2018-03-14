Quantcast

Ground is Broken for Pittsburg Dog Park

A dog park is coming to Pittsburg's Schlanger park. The ground-breaking ceremony took place today (March 14) for the Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park that will be built by the city. The $50,000 dollar project funded by the Ronald Thomas Foundation will be around 26 thousand square feet with two sections for the different size dogs.

