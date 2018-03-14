Quantcast

Pitching Staff Leads #11 MSSU to 17-3 Start

The Missouri Southern baseball team is off to a hot start, going 17-3 through their first 20 games.

The pitching staff has been a big reason for the team's early success. The Lions staff leads the MIAA in strikeouts and is 2nd in the MIAA in team ERA. Freshman pitcher Zac Shoemaker (Aurora HS) has already made his mark for Southern, posting a league best 1.21 ERA in 5 appearances. 

The Lions will open up their first road MIAA series on Friday at Nebraska-Kearney. 

