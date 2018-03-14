Plan for New Joplin Menards Has Some Four Staters Wondering About Other Prospects

Preliminary plans have been submitted for a possible new Menards store in Joplin. The hardware store would be near Cracker Barrel, near Interstate 44. Some Four Staters say this is great news for Joplin, but say the City has enough big box hardware stores.

Cecil Goddard lives about 12 miles north of Webb City and comes to town...

"About once or twice a week," says Goddard.

Goddard says that's enough.

"Rangeline traffic doesn't need anymore traffic," says Goddard.

But Goddard says north of Joplin has the space, and need, for more development.

"They need to be out here around open corners somewhere, for all the people from Carl Junction, Alba, and Webb City," says Goddard.

Instead, it seems land in South Joplin is just about ready to be primed for building.

"This is just a proposal right now. Nothing is definite," says Joplin's Planning and Community Development Manager Troy Bolander.

Bolander says you can never be sure a project will happen until construction actually starts. But City officials say Menards has taken a big first step by finally putting plans for a new Joplin store on paper.

"They have looked around the Joplin area for quite a while," says Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President Rob O'Brian.

City officials hope a new big box retailer means more sales tax towards Joplin to counteract increasing online shopping. They also want more developers to take interest where Menards is wanting to build.

"There's been a lot of effort over the years to really do something big at Silver Creek (this development). It's a big site. It's right on the interstate," says O'Brian.

Goddard still says don't forget about growing potential elsewhere. Joplin officials say they've tried to even attract developers to the west side of Joplin.

"Because there is a market there that goes into Southeast Kansas," says O'Brian.

O'Brian says for the time being, developers seem most interested in Joplin's Rangeline and I-44 area. Nonetheless, City officials say wherever a developer chooses to build is a good thing for the Four States.

Joplin's City Council still needs to approve details of this project. The City's Planning and Zoning Commission will need to approve more specifics of the proposal, as well.

Menard's statement to us:

“If all goes as planned, we hope to build a new Menards home improvement store in Joplin, MO at some point in the future. We’re still very early in the planning process and no official timeline has been established related to when construction might begin. Menards is a family-owned and run Midwestern company and carries the materials and supplies for all your home improvement projects from just needing a light bulb, gallon of paint or household items to building a deck, fence or new home.”