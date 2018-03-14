JHS Student Walkout Supports Gun Control, Non-participants Suggest More Outreach

Joplin students exercise their right to free speech to join a nationwide walkout to call for change after the Florida school shootings.More >>
It seems land in South Joplin is just about ready to be primed for building.More >>
The Carl Junction School District says the cause of the illness outbreak that closed schools last Thursday and Friday has been identified. The Jasper County Health Department says at least one specimen received was confirmed positive for the norovirus. Other specimens are currently being processed. A news release from the school states: We are thankful for the diligent work and guidance provided by the Jasper County Health Department in assessing and following up with our stu...More >>
Jerold Dunn of Joplin enters a plea deal and is sentenced today (March 14) for attacking two people with a knife. According to Joplin Police, Dunn went into a home on South Pennsylvania Avenue on March 6, 2017, and was allowed inside to escape bad weather. Authorities say once inside, he used a kitchen knife to assault the man and woman who lived there.More >>
Fairland Police Chief Aaron Richardson confirms with KOAM/FOX14 that three juveniles have been placed under arrest for making a terrorist threat on school grounds. Authorities say three males, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, produced a short video and labeled it with captions that show an act of violence would take place at the school.More >>
Joplin students exercise their right to free speech to join a nationwide walkout to call for change after the Florida school shootings.More >>
Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college.More >>
The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.More >>
Spring cleaning is underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors market April 28th.More >>
Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.More >>
A seven year old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on private property on Route E four miles east of Diamond in Newton county.More >>
Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session.More >>
