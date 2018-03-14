Quantcast

JHS Student Walkout Supports Gun Control, Non-participants Sugge - KOAM TV 7

JHS Student Walkout Supports Gun Control, Non-participants Suggest More Outreach

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -

Joplin students exercise their right to free speech to join a nationwide walkout to call for change after the Florida school shootings.
 For a school with more than two thousand students it was a small percentage walking out of class today but they hope to have a big impact.
          Some of the students were very emotional at the protest saying they live in fear  for others it’s a time of frustration.

Courtney Kissee spoke into a microphone, "This power is the strength to use our voices to invoke change in our world."
 

The Joplin sophomore coordinated the walkout that drew about one hundred seventy-five students even after being required to get their parents permission.  Kissee wanted to do more than just honor the Florida school shooting victims.

Kissee said, I remember after the pulse nightclub shooting how I felt and then this happened. I felt even  worse about it and I decided to stop being angry about stuff and start doing stuff to make change.
 
 The seventeen minute peaceful protest had students with signs and impassioned speeches by Kissee and four others. Samuel Peterson talked about four freedoms  mentioned by Franklin D. Roosevelt. Peterson explained, The freedom of speech being firs,t freedom from fear being the fourth.  I think its important we exercise  the first in defense of the fourth so we make sure our students  feel safe in their classroom  and that they use their voice to articulate that fact. And that they have their opinions put across  in a way that is respectful and reasonable.
Their goal is to start a conversation. Annaliese Voorhees elaborated, Everyone who goes to school should care about school safety and I really wanted to see more of that conversation that had been  happening across the nation, happen here. And having a role in something that could potentially be  so big could be this massive movement is incredibly important to me. 
 But the walkout was draped in a call for gun control.
Kissee said, But theres still legislation and laws that have to be fixed in order to prevent these shootings from happening.
 

And that gun control focus was why other students chose not to walkout
Jakob Butler, a Joplin high junior said, I  think it cant  be limited to one area such as guns. 
While Lexi Daniell said gun law are strict enough they  just need to be enforced. She agreed theres more to the problem saying, It  can be a bigger issue. I feel its about kids being lonely.

Butler said hes been  bullied and been the lonely kid and said others dont come to talk to you.
Like Lexi and Jakob, Addy Koch thinks much of solving school violence needs to happen in school. And she instead of protesting,  chose to be part of the social media  movement calling on kids to walkup not out. Today she planned to walkup  to seventeen kids sitting alone and say something nice. Not walkout.

Addy explained, Yes, there are somethings that could change with the laws and stuff  to make it more, harder for those types of things to happen but it also has to do with the people and how we treat other people and  that will make them react that way."

The administration offered a written statement saying it supports students expression of free speech  and those with signed permission slips received no negative consequences for the seventeen minute peaceful protest.

         

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • JHS Student Walkout Supports Gun Control, Non-participants Suggest More Outreach

    JHS Student Walkout Supports Gun Control, Non-participants Suggest More Outreach

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-14 23:34:19 GMT

    Joplin students exercise their right to free speech to join a nationwide walkout to call for change after the Florida school shootings.  

    More >>

    Joplin students exercise their right to free speech to join a nationwide walkout to call for change after the Florida school shootings.  

    More >>

  • Plan for New Joplin Menards Has Some Four Staters Wondering About Other Prospects

    Plan for New Joplin Menards Has Some Four Staters Wondering About Other Prospects

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-03-14 23:16:42 GMT

    It seems land in South Joplin is just about ready to be primed for building.

    More >>

    It seems land in South Joplin is just about ready to be primed for building.

    More >>

  • Carl Junction Schools: Cause of Outbreak is Identified

    Carl Junction Schools: Cause of Outbreak is Identified

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:58:08 GMT

    The Carl Junction School District says the cause of the illness outbreak that closed schools last Thursday and Friday has been identified. The Jasper County Health Department says at least one specimen received was confirmed positive for the norovirus.  Other specimens are currently being processed. A news release from the school states: We are thankful for the diligent work and guidance provided by the Jasper County Health Department in assessing and following up with our stu...

    More >>

    The Carl Junction School District says the cause of the illness outbreak that closed schools last Thursday and Friday has been identified. The Jasper County Health Department says at least one specimen received was confirmed positive for the norovirus.  Other specimens are currently being processed. A news release from the school states: We are thankful for the diligent work and guidance provided by the Jasper County Health Department in assessing and following up with our stu...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.