Carl Junction Residents Will Soon Be Asked About Paying For A New Athletic Complex

     If you live in Carl Junction...you've most likely heard about "Question 2".
     It'll be on the April 3rd ballot.  
     That's when voters will decide whether to approve a $4.8 million dollar bond issue to build and equip a new sports complex.
Right now in Carl Junction, if you want to play ball, your top choice, is here, at the Frank Dean Complex on Park Lane.
As you can see, it serves it's purpose, but what you can't always see, is the flooding from Center Creek, that brings damage to the park.
That means, replacing the clay, fixing the fences from debris damage, and in some cases, moving bleachers back to their proper location.
That's why "Yes for Youth" decided it was time to build a new facility - one that won't be plagued by the flooding.
But, there's a price tag associated with the new facility.
So, we're going to help break those numbers down for you.
The park will be paid for through an increase to your city taxes - with a limit of the next twenty years.
Now, as for how that increase will impact your wallet -
If you own a home, valued at $100,000 - you're increase will be around $47.50 to $57 annually - or about $4 to $5 dollars a month.
Now - lets tell you what that money would be spent on.
The proposal calls for a 40 acre park that will include five baseball/softball fields, a tee ball field, batting cages, concession stand - lighting - and a list that goes on.
In addition - the proposal calls for a renovation of the Frank Dean complex - converting it into a soccer and youth football facility.
If approved - kids and adults alike could start using the new complex by 2020.
     The renovations to the *existing* complex would begin in the fall of *next year*.
 

Chris Warner
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

