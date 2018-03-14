PSU's Jewett Earns MIAA, National Honors

Pittsburg State track & field/cross country head coach Russ Jewett added more honors to his already-decorated career on Wednesday.

Jewett was named both the MIAA men's and women's Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year. It's the 40th and 41st time he has earned conference coach of the year between cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field.

On top of the MIAA honors, Jewett was also named the NCAA Division II Men's National Indoor Coach of the Year.

Jewett led the Pitt State men to their first ever DII national championship last weekend. That national championship comes after leading both the PSU men's and women's teams to MIAA titles just two weeks earlier.

Assistant coach Kyle Rutledge also earned national honors as the Division II assistant coach of the year. Rutledge was a big part of the men's indoor national title, with his athletes accounting for 21 of the team's 49 total points at the national meet.

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

NEW ORLEANS — Pittsburg State University head track & field coach Russ Jewett was named the NCAA Division II Men's National Indoor Coach of the Year Wednesday (Mar. 14), while assistant coach Kyle Rutledge received D2 Men's National Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year.



Jewett had as good a weekend as any NCAA Division II coach has ever had, winning the NCAA Division II Men's Indoor Track & Field Championship on his home turf. In his 30th year directing the Pitt State men, Jewett led the Gorillas to their first indoor national title with 49 points after claiming the 2018 MIAA Indoor Championship at the Robert W. Plaster Center two weeks prior. The Gorillas edged two-time defending national champion Tiffin University by one point, 49 to 48.



Jewett's program posted one national champion and seven conference champions in addition to hitting 20 NCAA Division II Provisional Marks and two NCAA Division II Automatic Qualifying Marks on the season. Of the nine men he coached that qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, six of them were ranked in the top-five of their respective events on the Descending Order List.



This marks Jewett's second NCAA Division II Indoor Coach of the Year Award, although it is his first Men's Coach of the Year honor after winning the women's award in 1995. He also was voted the 2016 NCAA Division II Women's Outdoor Coach of the Year after leading the Gorillas to the school's first track & field national championship that year.



Rutledge played a major role in Pitt State's run towards a national title this season. In his sixth year coaching the high jump, pole vault and heptathlon, his athletes accounted for 21 of the team's 49 points at the national meet. At the MIAA Championships, his athletes notched a total of 51.5 points, helping the Gorillas bring home the title. During the regular season, his athletes posted four top-10 NCAA Division II Descending Order List marks in their respective events.



Rutledge becomes the first Pitt State coach to be named NCAA Division II Indoor Men's Assistant Coach of the Year in program history. Assistant coach Brian Mantooth was named NCAA Division II Outdoor Men's Assistant Coach of the Year in 2016.