Gorillas Prep for #5 UCM

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University baseball team will travel to Warrensburg, Mo., for a key early season MIAA series against the University of Central Missouri. The Gorillas will meet the No. 5 ranked Mules in a doubleheader Saturday (Mar. 17) at 1 p.m. (CST) and close out the series with a 1 p.m. game Sunday (Mar. 18) at Crane Stadium/Tompkins Field.



Pitt State enters the series with a 15-6 overall record and a 7-2 mark in MIAA play. The Gorillas, who just wrapped up a 15-game home stand, have won 11 of their last 13 games after starting the year 4-4. Pitt State sits in a tie for third place in the MIAA standings (with Central Oklahoma), one game behind conference-leading UCM (17-3, 8-1 MIAA). The Mules, who are ranked No. 5 in the NCBWA Division II Top 25 poll, have won seven straight games.



The Gorillas enter the series batting .344 as a team and scoring 8.1 runs per game. Pitt State has a 5.15 team ERA and a .969 fielding percentage, defensively. The Gorillas lead the MIAA in batting average, rank second in the conference in fielding percentage, third in the league in runs scored and eighth in the MIAA in ERA.



Senior shortstop Colton Pogue leads the team with a .425 batting average. He has smacked a team-leading five home runs, scored a team-high 28 runs and driven in 18 runs. He's also grabbed six steals on the base paths. Pogue leads the MIAA in runs scored, ranks fifth in the conference in batting average and tied for ninth in home runs.



Junior designated hitter Reece Garvie also is hitting .417 with four doubles and 20 RBIs. Garvie was named the MIAA Hitter of the Week Tuesday (Mar. 12) after going 13-for-18 in six games for the Gorillas last week. He enters the UCM series on a seven-game hitting streak.



Senior outfielder Andrew Vogelbaugh is batting .324 with 22 runs scored, seven doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs. Vogelbaugh became Pitt State's career hits leader (204) in the ESU series last week. He also holds school records for career home runs (41) and career RBIs (162).



Senior RHP Cody Whiting (3-0, 5.34 ERA) and junior RHP Brendan Stanek (2-3, 4.31 ERA) each have made six starts on the mound for the Gorillas. Junior RHP Andy Pagnozzi (1-1, 10.50 ERA) has made four starts, while junior RHP Dante Richardson (1-0, 4.50 ERA) has started twice. Richardson allowed just three hits and one earned run in 7.0 innings of work in a 5-2 win against Emporia State last week, fanning a career-high 10 batters.



Senior RHP Cody White (0-0, 2.16 ERA) has recorded seven saves in eight relief appearances. Senior LHP Cooper Gardner (3-1, 2.75 ERA) also has registered 23 strikeouts in 19.7 innings of relief work.



UCM enters the series batting .336 and scoring 8.7 runs per game. The Mules lead the MIAA in scoring and rank second in the conference in batting average. The Mules also have a 4.24 team ERA and a .957 fielding percentage, defensively.