"Cars" Voice Actor Visits Galena Kansas - KOAM TV 7

"Cars" Voice Actor Visits Galena Kansas

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    A notable Route 66 advocate and voice actor paid a visit to Galena, Kansas Wednesday afternoon. 
    Michael Wallis, known for his role as the sheriff in the Pixar "Cars" movies, was at "Cars on the Route."
    "This stretch of 66 between Joplin, say down to Miami, I'm especially fond of," Wallis said. "and I'm always glad to be here in Galena because of Galena's resurrection as part of the Route 66 revival."
    Galena helped serve as part of the inspiration to Radiator Springs, the setting of the "Cars" movies.
    Wallis filmed a texting and driving public service announcement with Galena High School students.
    Wallis also signed the sheriff's car on display at the restaurant.

  
 

