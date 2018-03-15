Quantcast

Work Begins On New Pittsburg Dog Park

By Dowe Quick
    The city of Pittsburg Kansas broke ground Wednesday on its new dog park.
    The Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park will include tunnels, ramps and other equipment where dogs can play at the existing Schlanger Park on east 6th Street.
    The $50,000 project will be funded by the Ronald O. Thomas Foundation. 
    "This will be the first dog park for the city of Pittsburg and it is very needed it is one of the top citizen request we have had for several years", said Kim Vogel with the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department. "So we are excited that the Ronald Thomas foundation for helping us make this project a reality."   
    The city will provide the labor for the construction.
     The dog park will cover around 26,000 square feet with two sections for different sized dogs.
 

