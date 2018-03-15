Kansas Bill Aims To Protect Free Speech On Campuses

The Kansas Senate has advanced a bill aimed at furthering free-speech protections for college students.

But some critics worry that the measure given first-round approval Wednesday could have unintended consequences.

The bill would prevent state universities from establishing "free-speech zones" and disinviting offensive guest speakers. It also would ensure that university speech codes do not limit student speech.

Another proposed amendment that would have extended the bill's free-speech protections to include faculty failed.

Democratic Senator Lynn Rogers of Wichita said the lack of protection for faculty members sends a message that they are "second-class citizens."

A final Senate vote is set for Thursday to determine whether the bill goes to the House.

