Pet Connection: Jasmine and Dallas (3-14-18)

Pete and Mary Ann Schlau talk about the importance of Heartworm prevention this week on the KOAM Morning News.

Dallas is between four and six years old. He is a Min Pin Mix, very friendly, but will take some time to warm up to you. Golden Paw is currently treating Dallas for heartworms.

Both Jasmine and Dallas have been spayed/neutered and are up to date on all their shots. All they need is a forever home!