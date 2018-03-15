Pet Connection: Jasmine and Dallas (3-14-18)

Quantcast

Pete and Mary Ann Schlau talk about the importance of Heartworm prevention this week on the KOAM Morning News.  
  • Meet Jasmine, an 18-month old Husky Mix.  She is a very sweet and gets along well with other animals and children.  It's no surprise Jasmine loves attention and would make a great family pet!
  • Dallas is between four and six years old.  He is a Min Pin Mix, very friendly, but will take some time to warm up to you.  Golden Paw is currently treating Dallas for heartworms.
  • Both Jasmine and Dallas have been spayed/neutered and are up to date on all their shots.  All they need is a forever home!
