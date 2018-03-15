Pet Connection: Jasmine and Dallas (3-14-18)

Pete and Mary Ann Schlau talk about the importance of Heartworm prevention this week on the KOAM Morning News.
- Meet Jasmine, an 18-month old Husky Mix. She is a very sweet and gets along well with other animals and children. It's no surprise Jasmine loves attention and would make a great family pet!
- Dallas is between four and six years old. He is a Min Pin Mix, very friendly, but will take some time to warm up to you. Golden Paw is currently treating Dallas for heartworms.
- Both Jasmine and Dallas have been spayed/neutered and are up to date on all their shots. All they need is a forever home!