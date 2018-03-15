Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-15

STUDENT WALKOUT

  • Joplin High students join a nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence and school shootings.  Five coordinators made impassioned speeches to about 175 students.  They were required to have a parent's permission to participate.  Signs said "never again", "fear has no place in schools"-- and others focused on gun control.  Some students didn't walk out, saying the problem is bigger than guns.

PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION

  • A clear winner has yet to be decided in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.  Following Tuesday's special election, Democrat Connor Lamb leads republican Rick Saccone by just a few hundred votes.  President Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016.

WHITE HOUSE SHAKEUP

  • President Trump is back at the white house, where he will host the Irish Prime Minister.  On Wednesday the President Trump picked CNBC commentator, Larry Kudlow, to be top economic adviser...replacing Gary Cohn.  After firing secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Mister Trump suggested more staff changes were on the way.

