Joplin Little Theatre presents “Greater Tuna.” Director (and KOAM Anchor/Reporter) Lisa Olliges explains how this production has a little bit of everything; scandal, affairs, murder, controversy, a humane society population problem….and a whole lot of comedy. The play features two actors who play a total of 20 characters based in Tuna, Texas….the third smallest town in Texas.

Greater Tuna opens next Wednesday, March 21 st and runs thru Sunday, March 25 th .

and runs thru Sunday, March 25 . For ticket information call (417) 623-3638 or go to the Joplin Little Theatre Facebook site.