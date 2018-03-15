Quantcast

Greater Tuna

Updated:

Joplin Little Theatre presents “Greater Tuna.”  Director (and KOAM Anchor/Reporter) Lisa Olliges explains how this production has a little bit of everything; scandal, affairs, murder, controversy, a humane society population problem….and a whole lot of comedy.  The play features two actors who play a total of 20 characters based in Tuna, Texas….the third smallest town in Texas.

