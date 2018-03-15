Joplin Little Theatre presents “Greater Tuna.” Director (and KOAM Anchor/Reporter) Lisa Olliges explains how this production has a little bit of everything; scandal, affairs, murder, controversy, a humane society population problem….and a whole lot of comedy. The play features two actors who play a total of 20 characters based in Tuna, Texas….the third smallest town in Texas.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.