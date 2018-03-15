USD 250 Meet the Candidates: Richard Proffitt

Quantcast

The Pittsburg Community School District announces another candidate for superintendent.

A meet and greet was held yesterday to meet Dr. Brad Hanson. Today, the district announces Richard Proffitt as the other finalist for the position. The public is invited out to hear from Proffitt, the current superintendent for Chanute Public Schools, this afternoon (March 15) from 4 - 4:30 p.m. The session to learn about the candidate will last 30 minutes and take place at the Staff Development Center (300 E. 13th Street) next to Pittsburg Community Middle School.

Click here for the USD 250 Release About Dr. Brad Hanson.

About Richard Proffitt

Rich Proffitt is the Superintendent of Schools at USD 413 Chanute Public Schools. He began his career as a teacher and coach in USD 200, Greeley County Schools. He then went on to USD 487 Herington Public Schools where he was a middle school social studies teacher and high school coach. After his tenure at Herington he moved to Eudora, Kansas where he served as a middle school social science teacher and coach. During his teaching career, he has served on multiple curriculum committees, school accreditation committees, and sponsor of student organizations. While in Eudora he served as Principal at Eudora Middle School.

Before going to Chanute in his current capacity he was the superintendent of USD 306 Southeast of Saline where he served 4 years. He has been in his current position for 3 years. During his tenure Chanute Elementary earned the National Blue Ribbon School Award for decreasing the achievement gap of low performing students in 2016. He is in his 27th year in education. Mr. Proffitt earned his Bachelor's degree from Kansas State University, his Master's degree from the University of Kansas and his Superintendent's licensure from Pittsburg State University.

Among the many organizations he belongs to are:

• Kansas School Superintendent's Association

o KSSA Board of Directors

o KSSA Legislative Committee

o KSSA KPERS Committee

o 2017 KSSA President Nominee

• United School Administrators of Kansas

• Chair Elect of the Kansas Council of Superintendents (Chair in 2018-19)

• Kansas K-12 Education Task Force on Procurement for Kansas Legislature

• Chair of Greenbush South Superintendents Forum

• Chanute Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

• Kansas-Missouri Superintendents Leadership Forum

• Greenbush Leadership Academy Mentor

Mr. Proffitt is married to his wife Sherri. They have two children, Grady (23) a seminary student in Springfield, MO and Riley (13) a 7th grader at Royster Middle School in Chanute.

