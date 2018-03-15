Alleged Attempted Assault Against Local Police Chief

The Allen County Sheriff's Office investigates an alleged aggravated assault after a man attempted to run over the Humboldt Chief of Police.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out on March 14th to Humboldt, KS about an aggravated assault that had just happened. Authorities say, after interviewing witnesses, 37-year-old Clint David Johns of Humboldt was identified as the driver of a vehicle that attempted to run over Police Chief Brian Dillow while he was out for a jog.

Johns was arrested a short time later without incident for aggravated assault. County Attorney Jacqie Spradling and Sheriff Bryan Murphy later decided to change the charge to aggravated assault on an law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

Johns is scheduled to be in court on April 18th. Chief Dillow was not injured.