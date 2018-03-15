Quantcast

USAF Academy Band: A Celebration of Excellence - April 10 - KOAM TV 7

USAF Academy Band: A Celebration of Excellence - April 10

Updated:

U.S. Air Force Academy Band Presents "A Celebration of Excellence"

The United States Air Force Academy Band from Colorado Springs presents "A Celebration of Excellence" at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts in Pittsburg, KS on Tuesday, 10 April 2018 at 7:00 PM. This family-friendly event will feature the Concert Band in a program that highlights musical diversity and represents the excellence of our men and women in uniform. The concert is free and open to the public. General admission ticket distribution will begin on March 20 at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts & University Box Office.

Under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Daniel L. Price, the United States Air Force Academy Band proudly represents the Air Force Academy and its mission to educate, train, and inspire men and women to become officers of character, motivated to lead the United States Air Force in service to our nation.

One of nine performing ensembles within the Academy Band, the Concert Band is comprised of 45 professional active-duty airman musicians. From patriotic favorites and traditional marches to spectacular concert works and Broadway classics, this versatile ensemble presents a unique variety of musical styles that is sure to entertain audiences of all ages. The Concert Band supports the Academy Band's mission to advance the United States Air Force Academy and the Global Air Force missions by providing professional music products and services for official military, recruiting, and community relations events worldwide.

For over 60 years, the Academy Band has used the power of music to honor our nation's heroes, inspire Air Force personnel and the nation they serve, produce innovative musical programs and products, and communicate Air Force excellence to millions around the world.

All United States Air Force Academy Band performances are presented on behalf of Lieutenant General Jay B. Silveria, Superintendent, United States Air Force Academy.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 2nd Suspect in Shooting is Caught, Pleads Not Guilty

    2nd Suspect in Shooting is Caught, Pleads Not Guilty

    Thursday, March 15 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-15 18:33:26 GMT
    Nathaniel WoodsNathaniel Woods
    Nathaniel WoodsNathaniel Woods
    A suspect in a Carthage shooting appears in court today. Nathaniel Woods from Belton, MO had been wanted since mid-January (2018) for his role in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. He was arrested in Carthage on Tuesday (March 13). According to authorities, the shooting on January 9th was the result of a drug deal. Court records state that police responded to 1142 S. River St. in Carthage in reference to two people who had been shot. Two males, one a 16-year-old, w...More >>
    A suspect in a Carthage shooting appears in court today. Nathaniel Woods from Belton, MO had been wanted since mid-January (2018) for his role in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. He was arrested in Carthage on Tuesday (March 13). According to authorities, the shooting on January 9th was the result of a drug deal. Court records state that police responded to 1142 S. River St. in Carthage in reference to two people who had been shot. Two males, one a 16-year-old, w...More >>

  • Alleged Attempted Assault Against Local Police Chief

    Alleged Attempted Assault Against Local Police Chief

    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:34:07 GMT
    Clinton David JohnsClinton David Johns

    The Allen County Sheriff's Office investigates an alleged aggravated assault after a man attempted to run over the Humboldt Chief of Police. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out on March 14th to Humboldt, KS about an aggravated assault that had just happened.  Authorities say, after interviewing witnesses, 37-year-old Clint David Johns of Humboldt was identified as the driver of a vehicle that attempted to run over Police Chief Brian Dillow while he was ou...

    More >>

    The Allen County Sheriff's Office investigates an alleged aggravated assault after a man attempted to run over the Humboldt Chief of Police. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out on March 14th to Humboldt, KS about an aggravated assault that had just happened.  Authorities say, after interviewing witnesses, 37-year-old Clint David Johns of Humboldt was identified as the driver of a vehicle that attempted to run over Police Chief Brian Dillow while he was ou...

    More >>

  • USD 250 Meet the Candidates: Richard Proffitt

    USD 250 Meet the Candidates: Richard Proffitt

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:24:14 GMT
    Richard ProffittRichard Proffitt
    Richard ProffittRichard Proffitt
    The Pittsburg Community School District announces another candidate for superintendent. A meet and greet was held yesterday to meet Dr. Brad Hanson. Today, the district announces Richard Proffitt as the other finalist for the position. The public is invited out to hear from Proffitt, the current superintendent for Chanute Public Schools, this afternoon (March 15) from 4 - 4:30 p.m. The session to learn about the candidate will last 30 minutes and take place at the Staff Development C...More >>
    The Pittsburg Community School District announces another candidate for superintendent. A meet and greet was held yesterday to meet Dr. Brad Hanson. Today, the district announces Richard Proffitt as the other finalist for the position. The public is invited out to hear from Proffitt, the current superintendent for Chanute Public Schools, this afternoon (March 15) from 4 - 4:30 p.m. The session to learn about the candidate will last 30 minutes and take place at the Staff Development C...More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>

  • Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-02-28 22:28:56 GMT
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>

  • Fiddlers on the Route Festival - March 6, June 22 - 23

    Fiddlers on the Route Festival - March 6, June 22 - 23

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:38 PM EST2018-03-01 19:38:52 GMT
    Officials will announce details of the Fiddlers on the Route Festival on March 6th.  The festival featuring musical performances is June 22nd- 23rd.More >>
    Officials will announce details of the Fiddlers on the Route Festival on March 6th.  The festival featuring musical performances is June 22nd- 23rd.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.