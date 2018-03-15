Quantcast

4th Annual Night at the Museum Fundraiser - March 20 - KOAM TV 7

4th Annual Night at the Museum Fundraiser - March 20

Updated:

Tuesday, March 20th

The Vernon County Historical Society will host the 4th annual “Night at the Museum” fundraiser on Tuesday, March 20th, 5-8pm in the Bushwhacker Museum at 212 W. Walnut Street in Nevada, MO. The evening will include a soup and pie supper with casino tables and silent auction followed by tours of the museum and historic Vernon County Jail & Sheriff’s Home. The exhibits will be brought to life by local actors. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased in advance by calling the Bushwhacker Museum at (417)667-9602. All proceeds will benefit the Vernon County Historical Society.

Will Tollerton

Museum Coordinator

Vernon County Historical Society

    Nathaniel WoodsNathaniel Woods
    A suspect in a Carthage shooting appears in court today. Nathaniel Woods from Belton, MO had been wanted since mid-January (2018) for his role in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. He was arrested in Carthage on Tuesday (March 13). According to authorities, the shooting on January 9th was the result of a drug deal. Court records state that police responded to 1142 S. River St. in Carthage in reference to two people who had been shot. Two males, one a 16-year-old, w...More >>
    Clinton David JohnsClinton David Johns

    Richard ProffittRichard Proffitt
    The Pittsburg Community School District announces another candidate for superintendent. A meet and greet was held yesterday to meet Dr. Brad Hanson. Today, the district announces Richard Proffitt as the other finalist for the position. The public is invited out to hear from Proffitt, the current superintendent for Chanute Public Schools, this afternoon (March 15) from 4 - 4:30 p.m. The session to learn about the candidate will last 30 minutes and take place at the Staff Development C...More >>
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>
    Officials will announce details of the Fiddlers on the Route Festival on March 6th.  The festival featuring musical performances is June 22nd- 23rd.More >>
