4th Annual Night at the Museum Fundraiser - March 20

Tuesday, March 20th

The Vernon County Historical Society will host the 4th annual “Night at the Museum” fundraiser on Tuesday, March 20th, 5-8pm in the Bushwhacker Museum at 212 W. Walnut Street in Nevada, MO. The evening will include a soup and pie supper with casino tables and silent auction followed by tours of the museum and historic Vernon County Jail & Sheriff’s Home. The exhibits will be brought to life by local actors. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased in advance by calling the Bushwhacker Museum at (417)667-9602. All proceeds will benefit the Vernon County Historical Society.

Will Tollerton

Museum Coordinator

Vernon County Historical Society