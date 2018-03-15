Roaring River State Park hosts Birding Boot Camp March 24-25

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 9, 2018 – Beginner and experienced birders alike are invited to Roaring River State Park March 24-25, for an educational Birding Boot Camp.

Topics will include how to identify birds on sight as well as by their songs and nests. Participants will also learn about birds found in the park, how to attract birds to your home and how to help scientists around the world study and protect these invaluable natural resources. The event will begin at the park’s Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center.

Roaring River State Park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County. For more information about the event, contact a park naturalist at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.