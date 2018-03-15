Quantcast

2nd Suspect in Shooting is Caught, Pleads Not Guilty

A suspect in a Carthage shooting appears in court today. Nathaniel Woods from Belton, MO had been wanted since mid-January (2018) for his role in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. He was arrested in Carthage on Tuesday (March 13).

According to authorities, the shooting on January 9th was the result of a drug deal. Court records state that police responded to 1142 S. River St. in Carthage in reference to two people who had been shot. Two males, one a 16-year-old, were at a home for an alleged drug deal when police say a male walked into the room where they all were and stated "You have to give me everything you have" and allegedly starting shooting a .40 caliber gun.

21-year-old Austin Chisolm was shot once in the shoulder area. The juvenile male was shot in the pelvic area.

Court records state the shooter dropped a white iPhone in the kitchen which was used in the investigation.

Timothy McLeod was arrested on charges of armed criminal action, first degree assault and attempted robbery. He was arrested in Kansas City, MO and posted a $50,000 bond on Feb. 26th. The court ordered him to be placed on GPS monitoring among other special conditions. He has plead not guilty.

Nathaniel Woods plead not guilty in court today (March 15). He is charged with two counts of first degree assault and attempted robbery.

