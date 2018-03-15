Braum's Comes to Chanute, KS

A new Braum's Ice Cream Shop and Burger Restaurant will be built in Chanute.

"We are very excited to complete the recruitment process, and to move into the next phase of new building construction" says Matt Godinez, Executive Director of the Chanute Regional Development Authority. "The Braum's family and their corporate executives have been a joy to work with. We feel that they will be a great addition to the community and are pleased that the citizens of Chanute will have even more choices. I would also like to extend a special thank you to the property owners (Pete's Corporation) and Jeff Ports at United Country Real Estate who represented the property. Both were instrumental in ensuring the deal went through."

Braum's will be located at the northeast corner of 21st and Santa Fe in Chanute. It will also include a Braum's Neighborhood Market and Grocery store. A groundbreaking date has not yet been announced.

Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores began over three decades before Peter Pan Ice Cream Stores when in 1933 Henry H. Braum, purchased a small butter processing plant located in his hometown of Emporia, Kansas. Throughout his life, son, Bill Braum worked with his father learning, growing and expanding his family’s ice cream and dairy business – a business that eventually became “Peter Pan Ice Cream Stores” named after the local park in Emporia. Everything a store needs from ice cream to paper goods is delivered 363 days a year making a fresh delivery to their neighborhood stores every other day. Bill and Mary Braum and their family own and operate almost 300 stores throughout five states – Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, and Arkansas. All stores are located within a 300-mile radius of the Braum Family Farm. Open seven days a week, each store is like “three stores in one” with a Grill, Old Fashioned Ice Cream Fountain, and a Fresh Market Grocery.