Gorillas Prep for Outdoor Opener

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — One week removed from hosting the 2018 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championships, the Pittsburg State University track & field teams will turn their attention toward making their outdoor season debut. The Gorillas will send partial squads to Emporia, Kan., Friday (Mar. 16) to compete at the Emporia State University Spring Invitational.



Field events begin at Noon (CST) while action on the track at Welch Stadium begins at 1 p.m.



The Pitt State men are coming off the program's first-ever national championship as the Gorillas edged two-time defending NCAA Division II national champion Tiffin University, 49-48, to secure the national crown at the Robert W. Plaster Center on March 10. The Pitt State women secured their third straight top five indoor national finish, placing in a tie for fifth place in 2018, after back-to-back fourth-place finishes in 2016-17.



The Pitt State men finished fourth a year ago at the 2018 MIAA Outdoor Championships, while the Pitt State women captured their third straight MIAA crown in 2017.