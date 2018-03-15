Quantcast

Gorillas Prep for Outdoor Opener - KOAM TV 7

Gorillas Prep for Outdoor Opener

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — One week removed from hosting the 2018 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championships, the Pittsburg State University track & field teams will turn their attention toward making their outdoor season debut. The Gorillas will send partial squads to Emporia, Kan., Friday (Mar. 16) to compete at the Emporia State University Spring Invitational.

Field events begin at Noon (CST) while action on the track at Welch Stadium begins at 1 p.m.

The Pitt State men are coming off the program's first-ever national championship as the Gorillas edged two-time defending NCAA Division II national champion Tiffin University, 49-48, to secure the national crown at the Robert W. Plaster Center on March 10. The Pitt State women secured their third straight top five indoor national finish, placing in a tie for fifth place in 2018, after back-to-back fourth-place finishes in 2016-17.

The Pitt State men finished fourth a year ago at the 2018 MIAA Outdoor Championships, while the Pitt State women captured their third straight MIAA crown in 2017.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pitsco to Use Kubo Robot to Bring Coding Education to Kids K-2nd Grade

    Pitsco to Use Kubo Robot to Bring Coding Education to Kids K-2nd Grade

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:30:51 GMT

         Pittsburg company Pitsco is  taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners. 

    More >>

         Pittsburg company Pitsco is  taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners. 

    More >>

  • 2nd Suspect in Shooting is Caught, Pleads Not Guilty

    2nd Suspect in Shooting is Caught, Pleads Not Guilty

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:49:11 GMT
    Nathaniel WoodsNathaniel Woods

    A suspect in a Carthage shooting appears in court today. Nathaniel Woods from Belton, MO had been wanted since mid-January (2018) for his role in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. He was arrested in Kansas City on Tuesday (March 13). According to authorities, the shooting on January 9th was the result of a drug deal. Court records state that police responded to 1142 S. River St. in Carthage in reference to two people who had been shot.

    More >>

    A suspect in a Carthage shooting appears in court today. Nathaniel Woods from Belton, MO had been wanted since mid-January (2018) for his role in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. He was arrested in Kansas City on Tuesday (March 13). According to authorities, the shooting on January 9th was the result of a drug deal. Court records state that police responded to 1142 S. River St. in Carthage in reference to two people who had been shot.

    More >>

  • Alleged Attempted Assault Against Local Police Chief

    Alleged Attempted Assault Against Local Police Chief

    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:34:07 GMT
    Clinton David JohnsClinton David Johns

    The Allen County Sheriff's Office investigates an alleged aggravated assault after a man attempted to run over the Humboldt Chief of Police. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out on March 14th to Humboldt, KS about an aggravated assault that had just happened.  Authorities say, after interviewing witnesses, 37-year-old Clint David Johns of Humboldt was identified as the driver of a vehicle that attempted to run over Police Chief Brian Dillow while he was ou...

    More >>

    The Allen County Sheriff's Office investigates an alleged aggravated assault after a man attempted to run over the Humboldt Chief of Police. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out on March 14th to Humboldt, KS about an aggravated assault that had just happened.  Authorities say, after interviewing witnesses, 37-year-old Clint David Johns of Humboldt was identified as the driver of a vehicle that attempted to run over Police Chief Brian Dillow while he was ou...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.