Quantcast

Lallemand Picks up Win #500 at Crowder - KOAM TV 7

Lallemand Picks up Win #500 at Crowder

Updated:

The Crowder College Roughriders swept a double-header against the Maple Woods Monarchs on Thursday, winning game one 15-2 and game two 12-2. With the win in the first game, Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand earned his 500th career win.

The Roughriders are now 19-5 on the season and are ranked #8 in the country. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pitsco to Use Kubo Robot to Bring Coding Education to Kids K-2nd Grade

    Pitsco to Use Kubo Robot to Bring Coding Education to Kids K-2nd Grade

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:30:51 GMT

         Pittsburg company Pitsco is  taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners. 

    More >>

         Pittsburg company Pitsco is  taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners. 

    More >>

  • 2nd Suspect in Shooting is Caught, Pleads Not Guilty

    2nd Suspect in Shooting is Caught, Pleads Not Guilty

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:49:11 GMT
    Nathaniel WoodsNathaniel Woods

    A suspect in a Carthage shooting appears in court today. Nathaniel Woods from Belton, MO had been wanted since mid-January (2018) for his role in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. He was arrested in Kansas City on Tuesday (March 13). According to authorities, the shooting on January 9th was the result of a drug deal. Court records state that police responded to 1142 S. River St. in Carthage in reference to two people who had been shot.

    More >>

    A suspect in a Carthage shooting appears in court today. Nathaniel Woods from Belton, MO had been wanted since mid-January (2018) for his role in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. He was arrested in Kansas City on Tuesday (March 13). According to authorities, the shooting on January 9th was the result of a drug deal. Court records state that police responded to 1142 S. River St. in Carthage in reference to two people who had been shot.

    More >>

  • Alleged Attempted Assault Against Local Police Chief

    Alleged Attempted Assault Against Local Police Chief

    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:34:07 GMT
    Clinton David JohnsClinton David Johns

    The Allen County Sheriff's Office investigates an alleged aggravated assault after a man attempted to run over the Humboldt Chief of Police. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out on March 14th to Humboldt, KS about an aggravated assault that had just happened.  Authorities say, after interviewing witnesses, 37-year-old Clint David Johns of Humboldt was identified as the driver of a vehicle that attempted to run over Police Chief Brian Dillow while he was ou...

    More >>

    The Allen County Sheriff's Office investigates an alleged aggravated assault after a man attempted to run over the Humboldt Chief of Police. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out on March 14th to Humboldt, KS about an aggravated assault that had just happened.  Authorities say, after interviewing witnesses, 37-year-old Clint David Johns of Humboldt was identified as the driver of a vehicle that attempted to run over Police Chief Brian Dillow while he was ou...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.