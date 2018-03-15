Quantcast

Fires In Montgomery & Labette Counties Intentionally Set, Firefi - KOAM TV 7

Fires In Montgomery & Labette Counties Intentionally Set, Firefighter Injured

Updated:

     An investigation is underway in Southeast Kansas involving numerous grass fires.
     Officials in Montgomery County say they were *intentionally* set.
Sergeant Michael Grimes, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office : "At this point we do believe they were intentionally set, they will be further investigated by our office and the Labette County Sheriff's Office in a joint collaboration."
Volunteers with the Montgomery County Rural Fire District say they were called to a grass fire around 11:40 in the morning.
They had no idea this fire, would grow so big, so fast.
Grimes: "I'm actually a rural fire department member out of Independence, and, in my 12 years in being in rural fire, I've never seen one this far out of control."
Officials say four fires were called in within a matter of six minutes and quickly crossed county lines.
Now law enforcement is looking for a suspect vehicle.
Authorities describe the vehicle as a black truck with a camper shell with white lettering on the side saying "Gettin It".
There's no estimate yet on the acreage burned, but the damage is widespread.
Sergeant Grimes says the fire, hit close to home.
Grimes: "We had one firefighter injured, just coming out, to try and do what they're supposed to do."
Despite how widespread the fire reached, grimes says there is some good news.
Grimes: "Luckily enough, we have been able to save all the homes in Montgomery and Labette County, we did have one structure, a barn, that was caught on fire just into Labette county."
     Anyone with information is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.. 620-330-1000.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Fires In Montgomery & Labette Counties Intentionally Set, Firefighter Injured

    Fires In Montgomery & Labette Counties Intentionally Set, Firefighter Injured

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:30:44 GMT

         An investigation is underway in Southeast Kansas involving numerous grass fires.      Officials in Montgomery County say they were *intentionally* set. Sergeant Michael Grimes, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office : "At this point we do believe they were intentionally set, they will be further investigated by our office and the Labette County Sheriff's Office in a joint collaboration."

    More >>

         An investigation is underway in Southeast Kansas involving numerous grass fires.      Officials in Montgomery County say they were *intentionally* set. Sergeant Michael Grimes, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office : "At this point we do believe they were intentionally set, they will be further investigated by our office and the Labette County Sheriff's Office in a joint collaboration."

    More >>

  • Carl Junction Residents Will Soon Be Asked About Paying For A New Athletic Complex

    Carl Junction Residents Will Soon Be Asked About Paying For A New Athletic Complex

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-03-15 02:13:39 GMT

         If you live in Carl Junction...you've most likely heard about "Question 2".      It'll be on the April 3rd ballot.        That's when voters will decide whether to approve a $4.8 million dollar bond issue to build and equip a new sports complex. Right now in Carl Junction, if you want to play ball, your top choice, is here, at the Frank Dean Complex on Park Lane.

    More >>

         If you live in Carl Junction...you've most likely heard about "Question 2".      It'll be on the April 3rd ballot.        That's when voters will decide whether to approve a $4.8 million dollar bond issue to build and equip a new sports complex. Right now in Carl Junction, if you want to play ball, your top choice, is here, at the Frank Dean Complex on Park Lane.

    More >>

  • Pittsburg City Leaders Get An Update On "Imagine Pittsburg 2030"

    Pittsburg City Leaders Get An Update On "Imagine Pittsburg 2030"

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-03-14 02:27:17 GMT
         City commissioners in Pittsburg received an update today on the Imagine Pittsburg 2030 plan.      It's aimed at growing the community and bringing in more jobs. Joe Dellasega Couldn't contain his enthusiasm while presenting a few updates on the Imagine Pittsburg 2030 plan. And with good reason - officials saying $300 million in construction projects, both new businesses and additions to existing facilities, bringing in around 1,000 new...More >>
         City commissioners in Pittsburg received an update today on the Imagine Pittsburg 2030 plan.      It's aimed at growing the community and bringing in more jobs. Joe Dellasega Couldn't contain his enthusiasm while presenting a few updates on the Imagine Pittsburg 2030 plan. And with good reason - officials saying $300 million in construction projects, both new businesses and additions to existing facilities, bringing in around 1,000 new...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.