Missouri Governor Could Appoint Panel Members Investigating Him

Some Missouri lawmakers are raising concerns that Republican Governor Eric Greitens has the power to appoint new members to a state ethics panel that's currently reviewing a complaint against him.

The six-member Missouri Ethics Commission currently lacks a quorum because three members' terms expired Thursday.

That means it's up to Greitens to pick their replacements, who will be responsible for reviewing a pending ethics complaint against him.

Greitens could also leave the seats vacant, effectively blocking the commission from taking any action.

Republican Senator Bob Dixon said the situation could create a "constitutional crisis."

Republican Senator Rob Schaaf says it opens the door for the governor to pressure appointees to decide in his favor.

