KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-16

TOYS R US CLOSING

  • Toys R Us officially announces it's shutting down its U.S. operations, closing 740 stores in the coming months.  That includes a store in Joplin, that's been in existence since 1987.  About 30 workers are there.  The company has been struggling to compete with other companies that offer toys and games.

BRIDGE COLLAPSE

  • At least six people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a roadway in Sweetwater, Florida.            They were inside vehicles waiting at a red light when the 950 ton structure fell on them.  The bridge had been put in place for less than a week and was still under construction.  Today, a team from the National Transportation Safety Board will be in Florida to begin looking for a cause.

TRUMP DIVORCE

  • President Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump, Junior, is separating from his wife.  Vanessa Haydon Trump filed for divorce on Thursday.  The two have been married 12 years and have five children together.  Donald, Junior and his brother Eric have been running the Trump organization since their father took office.

  • Pittsburg School Board Selects A New Superintendent

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:33:42 GMT
    During a special meeting Thursday night, USD 250 board members voted to begin the contract negotiation process with Richard Proffitt with his start date on July 1st, 2018. The board is expected to approve his hiring and contract at its next regular meeting on March 26th. Proffitt is the current Superintendent of Schools at USD 413 in Chanute, Kansas. Proffitt was one of 38 applicants the district received after conducting a national search alongside the consulting firm Ray & Assoc...
  • Pitsco to Use Kubo Robot to Bring Coding Education to Kids K-2nd Grade

    Pitsco to Use Kubo Robot to Bring Coding Education to Kids K-2nd Grade

    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:30:51 GMT

         Pittsburg company Pitsco is  taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners. 

         Pittsburg company Pitsco is taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners. 

