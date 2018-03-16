Tank or Bank: "Tomb Raider" and "Love, Simon" previews and Tawnya's Predictions (Weekend of March 16-18)

Three new movies open in 4-State theaters this weekend. “Tomb Raider” returns to the big screen replacing the beloved Angelina Jolie with the young and super fit Alicia Vikander as Laura Croft. The remake returns 17 years after the original live action feature was inspired by a video game character. In this version the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself in the island where her father disappeared. Although she believes the Warner Bros film will do well, Tawnya’s Top Five debuts “Tomb Raider” in the number two spot at the box office.

If you’re looking for a love story, “Love, Simon” opens in both Pittsburg and Joplin this weekend starring Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford and Alexandra Shipp. The film is based on the novel, “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli. The main character, Simon, has yet to tell his family or friends he is gay…and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online.

The Faith based movie, “I Can Only Imagine” opens Joplin, Pittsburg, and Monett and is also showing at the Rt 66 Movie Theater in Webb City. It stars Dennis Quaid and Trace Adkins. The story revolves around Christian singer, Bart Millard, who while growing up in Texas suffered physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His experience inspires him to write the hit song, “I Can Only Imagine” as singer of the Christian band MercyMe.

Tawnya’s Top Five (Weekend of March 16-18)