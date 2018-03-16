Pittsburg School Board Selects A New Superintendent

Pittsburg company Pitsco is taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners.More >>
A suspect in a Carthage shooting appears in court today. Nathaniel Woods from Belton, MO had been wanted since mid-January (2018) for his role in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. He was arrested in Kansas City on Tuesday (March 13). According to authorities, the shooting on January 9th was the result of a drug deal. Court records state that police responded to 1142 S. River St. in Carthage in reference to two people who had been shot.More >>
The Allen County Sheriff's Office investigates an alleged aggravated assault after a man attempted to run over the Humboldt Chief of Police. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out on March 14th to Humboldt, KS about an aggravated assault that had just happened. Authorities say, after interviewing witnesses, 37-year-old Clint David Johns of Humboldt was identified as the driver of a vehicle that attempted to run over Police Chief Brian Dillow while he was ou...More >>
