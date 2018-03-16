Pittsburg School Board Selects A New Superintendent

During a special meeting Thursday night, USD 250 board members voted to begin the contract negotiation process with Richard Proffitt with his start date on July 1st, 2018. The board is expected to approve his hiring and contract at its next regular meeting on March 26th. Proffitt is the current Superintendent of Schools at USD 413 in Chanute, Kansas. Proffitt was one of 38 applicants the district received after conducting a national search alongside the consulting firm Ray & Associates. The process began in December after current Superintendent Destry Brown announced his plan for retirement after this school year.



A press conference will be held this afternoon, Friday, March 16th at 4pm at the board office located in the Bevan Education Center at 510 Deill Street.

About Richard Proffitt

Rich Proffitt is the Superintendent of Schools at USD 413 Chanute Public Schools. He began his career as a teacher and coach in USD 200, Greeley County Schools. He then went on to USD 487 Herington Public Schools where he was a middle school social studies teacher and high school coach. After his tenure at Herington he moved to Eudora, Kansas where he served as a middle school social science teacher and coach. During his teaching career, he has served on multiple curriculum committees, school accreditation committees, and sponsor of student organizations. While in Eudora he served as Principal at Eudora Middle School.

Before going to Chanute in his current capacity he was the superintendent of USD 306 Southeast of Saline where he served 4 years. He has been in his current position for 3 years. During his tenure Chanute Elementary earned the National Blue Ribbon School Award for decreasing the achievement gap of low performing students in 2016. He is in his 27th year in education. Mr. Proffitt earned his Bachelor's degree from Kansas State University, his Master's degree from the University of Kansas and his Superintendent's licensure from Pittsburg State University.

Among the many organizations he belongs to are:

• Kansas School Superintendent's Association

o KSSA Board of Directors

o KSSA Legislative Committee

o KSSA KPERS Committee

o 2017 KSSA President Nominee

• United School Administrators of Kansas

• Chair Elect of the Kansas Council of Superintendents (Chair in 2018-19)

• Kansas K-12 Education Task Force on Procurement for Kansas Legislature

• Chair of Greenbush South Superintendents Forum

• Chanute Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

• Kansas-Missouri Superintendents Leadership Forum

• Greenbush Leadership Academy Mentor

Mr. Proffitt is married to his wife Sherri. They have two children, Grady (23) a seminary student in Springfield, MO and Riley (13) a 7th grader at Royster Middle School in Chanute.