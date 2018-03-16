Quantcast

Galena Police Arrest Arson Suspect

Galena Police Officers responded to a call reporting a large amount of fires on North Main near Clark Street just after 11:00 p.m. last night (March 15).

Galena Police Officers say they witnessed a male running away from the fires. Authorities later found the suspect and took him to the Cherokee County Jail.

The Galena, Kansas man was later released on $5,000 bond.  Police filed a report for an arson charge with the Cherokee County Attorney's Office.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall's Office has been contacted to help investigate the latest fire. Authorities are working to determine if it's related to past fires in the area.

