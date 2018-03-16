Extra Patrol is Planned in the Four States

The Joplin Police Department says tragically, March 17th has become a dangerous holiday on our nation's roads. According to NHTSA fatal-crash data, in 2016, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18). “Please don’t allow the deadly consequences of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired driving to ruin the St. Patrick’s Day festivities; make a plan to get home safely,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King.

We reached out to a few Law Enforcement Departments in the area to check out their plan to help keep you safe.

Missouri:

The Joplin Police Department plans to crack down on impaired drivers March 16th - 19th (2018). JPD Officers along with the Southwest Missouri DWI taskforce will conduct DWI enforcement this upcoming weekend. The Joplin Police Department wants all drivers to realize that driving impaired is simply not worth all the consequences. Consequences of impaired driving include jail time, loss of driver licenses, and being required to have an ignition interlock installed. Insurance rates go up. Other financial hits include attorney fees, court costs, lost time at work, and the potential loss of job or job prospects. When family, friends and co-workers find out, violators can also face tremendous personal embarrassment and humiliation.

Webb City Police Department says it's participating in MoDOT's statewide St. Patrick's Day mobilization with additional patrol cars on the roads.

Vernon County Sheriff's Office is doing overtime patrols and DWI enforcement.

Nevada Police Department will have extra patrol throughout town.

Kansas:

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Cherokee Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint the weekend of March 16th on US 400 West of Pittsburg. The spokesperson for the Kansas Highway Patrol says "The purpose of these checkpoints is to decrease traffic crashes through awareness and enforcement." A sobriety checkpoint intended to remove impaired drivers will be set up on US 400 in Cherokee and Crawford Counties.