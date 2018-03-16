Homeowner In Montgomery County Recalls Watching Flames Approach His Home Yesterday

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Stories coming in from that fire in Montgomery County - one homeowner and his wife tried to extinguish the flames on their own as they spread toward their home. Dan Russow, homeowner: "There was no way we could have got it under control even in our short grass, it was just burning so quick." Dan Russow recalls the flames rolling up this hill, directly in front of his home in rural Montgomery County.More >>
An investigation is underway in Southeast Kansas involving numerous grass fires. Officials in Montgomery County say they were *intentionally* set. Sergeant Michael Grimes, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office : "At this point we do believe they were intentionally set, they will be further investigated by our office and the Labette County Sheriff's Office in a joint collaboration."More >>
If you live in Carl Junction...you've most likely heard about "Question 2". It'll be on the April 3rd ballot. That's when voters will decide whether to approve a $4.8 million dollar bond issue to build and equip a new sports complex. Right now in Carl Junction, if you want to play ball, your top choice, is here, at the Frank Dean Complex on Park Lane.More >>
The Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences is welcoming it's second batch of students as it's second year of teaching future doctors is growing closer. There was an abundance of buzz when KCU opened it's doors last summer, but, now, unless you're a med student yourself, you may not know what's been going on inside these walls.More >>
Teachers across Oklahoma could *walk-out* next month if their pay demands aren't met.
It's something no school district ever wants to happen.
Kaci Hoffer, 3rd Generation Miami Teacher: "The goal is not to have a walkout, our goal is for legislatures to pass a bill that will provide education with the funds that they need."
The Joplin Police Department has released its 2017 performance report. The numbers sound hard. Captain Trevor Duncan, Joplin Police Department: "Homicide was, went up from 2 to 3, which equals a 100% increase, and then we also saw sexual assault and assaults take a significant increase." But, they can be deceiving that one extra homicide -- a 100% increase.More >>
The City of Joplin is joining a number of other communities across the country in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. Ashley Micklethwaite has been fighting the opioid epidemic for months - working hard to provide resources to those in need. Now, the city of Joplin is joining a lawsuit against those companies that manufacture the very opioids she's been fighting.More >>
Dog breeding often comes under attack by animal rights groups...but those who do it right are fighting to change that. Missouri requires breeders to be re-certified annually, and today a presentation at Indigo Sky Casino counts toward their continuing education credits for that certification... When you hear about puppy breeding many people think of the terrible conditions of puppy mills. But professionals say that doesn't paint a complete picture.More >>
