Oklahoma Teachers' Union Rejects Pay Proposal

The president of the Oklahoma Education Association says a deal announced for increasing teacher pay isn't a plan at all.

Alicia Priest calls the deal a "political stunt that falls woefully short of the revenue needed to save our schools and keep teachers in Oklahoma classrooms."

The Oklahoma teachers union has rejected the proposal rolled out by Republican state representatives, saying it lacked a funding plan.

House Speaker Charles McCall announced on Thursday the new plan that would give most teachers as much as a $20,000 raise within six years.

McCall says the plan could make Oklahoma teachers the highest paid in the region, costing over $700 million.

The plan comes as the association demands more than $800 million in new funding, partly to give teachers a $10,000 raise.