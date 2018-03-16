Quantcast

Kansas Somalis Targeted

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Jurors who will decide the fate of three militia members accused of conspiring to bomb an apartment complex housing Somalis in the Kansas will not hear evidence about alleged child pornography found during searches.

U.S. District Eric Melgren excluded the images found on a computer and drives Friday.

Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright, and Curtis Allen have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights. Stein also faces a weapons-related charge and Wright faces an additional charge of lying to the FBI.

The trial is set to begin Tuesday.

Stein pleaded not guilty in a separate case that will be tried in July accusing him of possession of child pornography.

