Oklahoma Inmate Drug Ring

From Associated Press -

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Five Oklahoma residents have pleaded guilty to participating in a drug trafficking ring they allege was led by a state prison inmate.

The Tulsa World reports that 31-year-old Rachael Georgia Danley; 23-year-old Ashton Chase Manicom; 30-year-old Jeremy Dallas Mann; 36-year-old Matthew Ray Stroud; and 46-year-old Todd Allen Pryer pleaded guilty this week to various drug-related counts.

Attorneys for the accused drug ring leader and his girlfriend, 35-year-old Slint Kenneth Tate and 36-year-old Robin Tracy Zumwalt, say that plea negotiations are ongoing with prosecutors.

A federal grand jury alleged in September that the defendants conspired to purchase methamphetamine and marijuana around Oklahoma City and Tulsa for resale in the Miami, Oklahoma, area in 2015 and 2016.

Tate is serving a life-without-parole sentence for the 1999 shooting death of a county reserve deputy.