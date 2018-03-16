Quantcast

Oklahoma Teacher Pay Plan - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma Teacher Pay Plan

Oklahoma Teacher Pay Plan

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

From Associated Press -

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma teachers union has rejected a plan rolled out by Republican state representatives to increase teacher pay, saying the proposal lacked a funding plan.

House Speaker Charles McCall announced on Thursday the new plan that would give most teachers as much as a $20,000 raise within six years.

McCall says the plan could make Oklahoma teachers the highest paid in the region, costing over $700 million.

But Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest says the deal announced isn't a plan at all. She calls the deal a "political stunt that falls woefully short of the revenue needed to save our schools and keep teachers in Oklahoma classrooms."

The plan comes as the association demands more than $800 million in new funding, partly to give teachers a $10,000 raise.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Yet Another Arson in Galena, This Time With an Arrest

    Yet Another Arson in Galena, This Time With an Arrest

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:40:26 GMT

    "He apparently had a lighter in his hand."

    More >>

    "He apparently had a lighter in his hand."

    More >>

  • Extra Patrol is Planned in the Four States

    Extra Patrol is Planned in the Four States

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:45:30 GMT

    The Joplin Police Department says tragically, March 17th has become a dangerous holiday on our nation's roads.  According to NHTSA fatal-crash data, in 2016, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18).  “Please don’t allow the deadly consequences of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired driving to ruin the St. Patrick’s Day festivities; make a plan to get home safely...

    More >>

    The Joplin Police Department says tragically, March 17th has become a dangerous holiday on our nation's roads.  According to NHTSA fatal-crash data, in 2016, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18).  “Please don’t allow the deadly consequences of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired driving to ruin the St. Patrick’s Day festivities; make a plan to get home safely...

    More >>

  • Galena Police Arrest Arson Suspect

    Galena Police Arrest Arson Suspect

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-03-16 16:36:42 GMT
    Galena Police Officers responded to a call reporting a large amount of fires on North Main near Clark Street just after 11:00 p.m. last night (March 15). Galena Police Officers say they witnessed a male running away from the fires. Authorities later found the suspect and took him to the Cherokee County Jail. The Galena, Kansas man was later released on $5,000 bond.  Police filed a report for an arson charge with the Cherokee County Attorney's Office. The Kansas State...More >>
    Galena Police Officers responded to a call reporting a large amount of fires on North Main near Clark Street just after 11:00 p.m. last night (March 15). Galena Police Officers say they witnessed a male running away from the fires. Authorities later found the suspect and took him to the Cherokee County Jail. The Galena, Kansas man was later released on $5,000 bond.  Police filed a report for an arson charge with the Cherokee County Attorney's Office. The Kansas State...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.