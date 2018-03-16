Carl Junction Advances to First Ever State Championship

Katie Scott dropped 27 points in the team's 54-41 win over Miller Career Academy in the semifinals Friday afternoon.More >>
Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand now has 501 career wins after sweeping a double-header against Maple Woods Thursday.More >>
The PSU men's track and field team is coming off an indoor national title.More >>
The Gorillas will open up a series against the 1st-place Mules with a double-header on Saturday.More >>
Russ Jewett was named the MIAA men's and women's Indoor Coach of the Year, and was also selected as the NCAA Division II men's coach of the year.More >>
Freshman Zac Shoemaker (Aurora HS) has an MIAA-best 1.21 ERA in his first five appearances.More >>
"He apparently had a lighter in his hand."More >>
The Joplin Police Department says tragically, March 17th has become a dangerous holiday on our nation's roads. According to NHTSA fatal-crash data, in 2016, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18). “Please don’t allow the deadly consequences of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired driving to ruin the St. Patrick’s Day festivities; make a plan to get home safely...More >>
Pittsburg company Pitsco is taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners.More >>
