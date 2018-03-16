Carl Junction Advances to First Ever State Championship

The Carl Junction Bulldogs are headed to the Class 4 state basketball championship for the first time in school history.

The Bulldogs beat Miller Career Academy 54-41 in the state semifinals on Friday afternoon at John Q. Hammons Arena in Springfield. Katie Scott led the way with 27 points.

Carl Junction will face either Incarnate Word or Kearney in the state championship game Saturday at 6:20 at JQH Arena.