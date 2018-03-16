Pro Day at Pittsburg State

Angel Badalamenti had a 2-R HR for the Lions in their 13-11 win over #10 Minnesota State.More >>
Angel Badalamenti had a 2-R HR for the Lions in their 13-11 win over #10 Minnesota State.More >>
Former Pittsburg Purple Dragon Daeshia Turner posted a new PR in the triple jump for the Gorillas.More >>
Former Pittsburg Purple Dragon Daeshia Turner posted a new PR in the triple jump for the Gorillas.More >>
There were about a dozen NFL scouts at PSU Friday.More >>
There were about a dozen NFL scouts at PSU Friday.More >>
Katie Scott dropped 27 points in the team's 54-41 win over Miller Career Academy in the semifinals Friday afternoon.More >>
Katie Scott dropped 27 points in the team's 54-41 win over Miller Career Academy in the semifinals Friday afternoon.More >>
Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand now has 501 career wins after sweeping a double-header against Maple Woods Thursday.More >>
Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand now has 501 career wins after sweeping a double-header against Maple Woods Thursday.More >>
The PSU men's track and field team is coming off an indoor national title.More >>
The PSU men's track and field team is coming off an indoor national title.More >>
Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.More >>
Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.More >>
"He apparently had a lighter in his hand."More >>
"He apparently had a lighter in his hand."More >>
The Joplin Police Department says tragically, March 17th has become a dangerous holiday on our nation's roads. According to NHTSA fatal-crash data, in 2016, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18). “Please don’t allow the deadly consequences of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired driving to ruin the St. Patrick’s Day festivities; make a plan to get home safely...More >>
The Joplin Police Department says tragically, March 17th has become a dangerous holiday on our nation's roads. According to NHTSA fatal-crash data, in 2016, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18). “Please don’t allow the deadly consequences of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired driving to ruin the St. Patrick’s Day festivities; make a plan to get home safely...More >>