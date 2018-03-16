Quantcast

Friday was pro day at Pittsburg State University. Around 15 Division II football players from Kansas participated in drills in front of NFL scouts, looking to get some attention, and get a shot at an NFL roster spot.

Cornerback Juante Baldwin was the lone participant for the Gorillas. Baldwin had three interceptions last year, blocked two kicks and also had a forced fumble for Pitt State.

