Meet USD 250's New Superintendent

"When we started this process back in December, we brought together community stakeholders and really asked them what they were looking for in the next superintendent for USD 250 community schools. So that really built the framework and after a very thorough search, it became apparent that Rich ticked all of the boxes that folks were looking for," said USD 250 School Board President Marlene Willis.

Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250. First on his agenda: getting to know his new school district and its unique needs.

"My first goal is just to understand the district. Schools are a very complicated and large organization and there's a tremendous amount of moving parts," said Proffitt.

Proffitt has spent 27 years in the education field, and the last 3 as superintendent of Chanute Public Schools, Unified School District 413. He says he's learned that getting everybody on the same page, is the most effective way to move forward.

"I'm going to have to work with the board, administrators, teachers, and other stakeholders. And I think it's an appropriate time when you have a new chief administrator come in, to start a strategic plan process and get all the stakeholders involved, and that way we're all moving together instead of just one person coming in with a vision," said Proffitt.

One of the things that excites Proffitt the most, is joining a school district he already considers a leader in Kansas.

"I think they already are a leader in a lot of different ways. But with the changes that are happening in education right now, I think that they can really be out on the cutting edge, in the forefront. They got the resources to be able to do it. They've got the staff to be able to do it," said Proffitt.