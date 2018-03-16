Quantcast

Seven Gorillas Earn Victories in Outdoor Opener

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

EMPORIA, Kan. — Pittsburg State University men's and women's track & field athletes athletes picked up seven individual event victories and 12 NCAA qualifying marks in their outdoor season debut Friday (Mar. 16) at the Emporia State University Spring Invitational.

In the men's action, Ian Duncan won the high jump with a personal-best clearance of 7 feet, 0.5 inches – the third-best mark in Pitt State history. Levi Wyrick added a personal-best throw with his winning effort of 194-3 (PQ) in the hammer throw.

Brett Thompson led four Gorilla athletes to NCAA qualifying marks in the javelin throw. Thompson placed 2nd (217-3, PR), while Joshua Hudiburg finished fourth (215-2, PR), Tyson Roderique placed seventh (204-0, PR) and Creighton Sanders finished 11th (193-9).

Kai Miller placed second in the pole vault with a PQ mark of 16-4.75, while Bo Farrow won the discus throw (160-5) and Omar Lewis won the shot put (53-8.25, PQ). Farrow added a third-place finish in the hammer throw (173-2), while Wyrick also finished fourth in the discus throw (157-6).

In the women's action, Brianna Cooks won the shot put (44-11.75, PQ) and placed second in the hammer throw (162-4). Emilee Iverson won the high jump (5-5,25) and Renee Rhodes claimed victory in the pole vault (12-1.5, PQ).

Daeshia Turner placed second in the triple jump with a personal-best mark of 39-5.25 – the sixth-best mark in Pitt State history. Allyn Murray finished fourth in the javelin throw (147-4, PQ) with a PR effort. Hannah Fergason placed second in the long jump (19-5.25) and Jena Black finished third in the hammer throw (152-0).

