Quantcast

MSSU Tops #10 Minnesota St., Splits DH - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Tops #10 Minnesota St., Splits DH

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Emporia, Kan. – The Missouri Southern softball team scored a huge two-run win in game two on the day against No. 10 Minnesota State  (13-11) after battling No. 7 Winona State in a 2-1 extra-innings loss to lead off the Emporia State Softball Classic Friday afternoon.
 
Game 1
Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm played 7 1/3 innings of shutout ball until the eighth when the Warriors of Winona State (18-2) tacked on two runs off of two singles for the first runs of the game.
 
Southern (10-15) responded with its first run in the bottom of half, but could not get the tying run across home plate in the loss.
 
Five players for Southern had a hit, including a triple by Shelby Friend to deep right field as the wind picked up throughout the morning.

Game 2
The Lions jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one, but the Mavericks of Minnesota State rallied back to pour in six runs in the second, including a three-run shot to straightaway center field which brought them to within one.
 
Minnesota State (16-5) received another bomb, this time to right field to create a three-run cushion or so they thought.
 
Shortstop Angel Badalamenti came up to the plate with a runner on and smoked one to cut the deficit to one. They then added another one later in the inning to tie the ball game up at 8-8. Badalamenti began another outburst by singling the go ahead run which led to three more runs in the fifth, followed by a Lexi Ferrari home run to extend the Lions lead to four (13-9) going into the seventh.
 
The Mavericks tried to muscle a comeback by plating two runners with two outs, but pitcher Taurean Guzman got the much needed ground ball for the final out of the game for the team's second win over a ranked opponent this season. Guzman went three innings and allowed only two earned runs to secure the game-two victory. 
 
First baseman Erika Lutgen accumulated a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI. Ferrari added a 3-for-5 line and scored three runs as well. Badalamenti and Friend both registered 2-for-3 stands against UMS for a combined five runs scored and five RBIs. 
 
Up Next
Softball heads into day two with a pair of matchups against Augustana (SD) and Minnesota Duluth starting tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Meet USD 250's New Superintendent

    Meet USD 250's New Superintendent

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:43:24 GMT

    Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.

    More >>

    Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.

    More >>

  • Yet Another Arson in Galena, This Time With an Arrest

    Yet Another Arson in Galena, This Time With an Arrest

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:40:26 GMT

    "He apparently had a lighter in his hand."

    More >>

    "He apparently had a lighter in his hand."

    More >>

  • Extra Patrol is Planned in the Four States

    Extra Patrol is Planned in the Four States

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:45:30 GMT

    The Joplin Police Department says tragically, March 17th has become a dangerous holiday on our nation's roads.  According to NHTSA fatal-crash data, in 2016, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18).  “Please don’t allow the deadly consequences of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired driving to ruin the St. Patrick’s Day festivities; make a plan to get home safely...

    More >>

    The Joplin Police Department says tragically, March 17th has become a dangerous holiday on our nation's roads.  According to NHTSA fatal-crash data, in 2016, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18).  “Please don’t allow the deadly consequences of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired driving to ruin the St. Patrick’s Day festivities; make a plan to get home safely...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.