Ballot Issue Would Preserve Duenweg Volunteer Fire Service

Ballot Issue Would Preserve Duenweg Volunteer Fire Service

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
  Voters in the Duenweg Missouri Volunteer Fire Protection District will vote on an April 3rd ballot issue intended to continue the fire service.
    The fire department says approval is needed to clear up a technical issue that was created by a change in state law.
    "It says that we cannot contract with a private company without the vote of the people," said Bill Lyscio of the Duenweg Volunteer Fire Protection District.
    A yes vote would simply allow the district to contract with the volunteer department, which is a private company.  The Duenweg Volunteer Fire Department, LLC, was established in 1958.    
    "To me it's just a formality we need their approval for the district to enter into a contract with the Duenweg Volunteer Fire Department that way we can go ahead and continue our services just the same as we always have,"  said Duenweg firefighter Jeff Littrell.    
    The district includes the cities of Duenweg and Duquesne, along with the unincorporated areas of Prosperity, Scotland and Atlas and other Jasper County unincorporated areas.
 

