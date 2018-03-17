Section of Highway 249 Dedication to Fallen Joplin Soldier: Edward F. Dixon, III



A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon the third Memorial highway.

Staff Sergeant Dixon was killed in Afghanistan in June of 2011. He had first served in the Air Force then joined the Army. Dixon's parents and uncle along with members of the patriot guard took part in the ceremony at Joplin's memorial hall. His best friend and fellow veteran traveled from Colorado for the naming ceremony. The Military Order of the Purple Heart raised nearly four thousand dollars for the two signs which will be posted marking the highway section that stretches from Carterville to Carthage.

Missouri lawmaker Rep. Charlie Davis pushed for the naming to honor Dixon's sacrifice.

Randy Dixon, Edward's uncle said, "He was a great kid, you know. I mean he sacrificed, you know, everything for us. I mean, you know, he left a wife, three kids, you know. So, you know, and all of our service men all over the place everyday, they risk their lives like this and he would just be so proud of this everything that's going on today."

A twenty-one gun salute was part of the emotional ceremony along with the playing of taps.

If you would like to support the recognition efforts of the Military Order of the Purple Heart you can find contact information by clicking here.