Section of Highway 249 Dedication to Fallen Joplin Soldier: Edwa - KOAM TV 7

Section of Highway 249 Dedication to Fallen Joplin Soldier: Edward F. Dixon, III

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -


A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon  the third Memorial highway. 
Staff Sergeant  Dixon was killed in Afghanistan in June of 2011. He had first served in the Air Force then joined the Army. Dixon's parents and uncle along with members of the patriot guard took part in the ceremony  at Joplin's memorial hall. His best friend and fellow veteran traveled from Colorado for the naming ceremony. The Military Order of the Purple Heart raised nearly four thousand dollars for the two signs which will be posted marking the highway section that stretches from  Carterville to  Carthage. 
Missouri lawmaker Rep. Charlie Davis pushed for the naming to honor Dixon's sacrifice. 

Randy Dixon, Edward's uncle said, "He was a great kid, you know. I mean he sacrificed, you know, everything for us. I mean, you know, he left a wife, three kids, you know. So, you know, and all of our service men all over the place everyday, they risk their lives like this and he would just be so proud of this everything that's going on today."
A twenty-one gun salute was part of the emotional  ceremony along with the playing of taps.

If you would like to support the recognition efforts of  the Military Order of the Purple Heart you can find contact information by clicking here. 

