Motorcyclists Learn About Safety, Trucks, And The "No-Zone"

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration - a motorcycle driver is 40% *more* likely to die in a motor vehicle crash than a truck driver in the same accident.
    CFI partners with the Joplin Harley Riders Group to bring that safety message to bikers.
If a trucker looks in their rear view mirror, odds are, they aren't going to see a motorcycle in the "no-zone."
That's why officials at CFI push safety with their drivers.
Tim Hicks, CFI Senior Operations Manager: "We talk about being aware and watching out for motorcycles, so as the weather warms up, be aware that the bikes are out there take a second look, because it's ultra easy to lose that motorcyclist in the mirror."
Now, they're taking the reverse of that safety and providing it to motorcycle riders.
CFI setup a truck with motorcycles placed at usual points around the truck so motorcyclists could see what truck drivers see, which isn't much.
Hicks: "Every time that we get riders up into the truck, they're, everybody is amazed at how quickly they think that they lose the motorcycles."
And motorcycle riders were shocked to see their bikes, vanish.
Rebecca Boyd, Joplin Harley's Owners Group: "You can't see, I mean it's like a magic show up there, they disappear on ya, and they're just not there."
Here in the four-states, it takes a lot of wind to bring in the warm weather, and that creates another hazard.
Hicks: "That wind can easily push that trailer over into your lane, and you don't obviously want to be there, you're not gonna, on a 900 pound motorcycle, you're not going to beat an 80,000 pound truck."
That's why Boyd says it's important to move quickly, and safely.
Boyd: "If you decide that you're going to pass one of these rigs, you need to, be a safe distance to get around and then if you've got to speed up you need to speed up get around, go around." 
And it's not just motorcycles that can get lost in that no-zone, even cars can disappear - and safety is everyone's business.

    Saturday, March 17 2018

