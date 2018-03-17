Quantcast

SEKS Grocer Sells Dresses for a Dime to Help Girls Go to Prom

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
MILDRED, KS -

When you think about a great deal on on a prom dress  you might figure on paying  fifty to a hundred dollars but how about just ten cents.
    That's how much the Mildred Store in Mildred, Kansas is charging.
    The store has more than fifty dresses, some new with tags and others gently used along with  shoes and jewelry available  for just a dime a piece.
    Customers can  keep the dresses  or return them for the next girl in need of a prom dress. 
    The owner of the store says she's selling the deeply discounted dress because she believes every girl should get the opportunity to go to prom. 
Regena Lance explained, "We're a very rural community and a lot of the girls don't go to prom anymore because they can't afford to buy the dress. So, I was like, what can we do to help these girls? So we want everybody to be a prom princess for once."
 
The Mildred Store will be selling the dresses until the end of April.

