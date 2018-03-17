Hundreds of local residents participated in Saturday's Memorial 5K at Neosho County Community College. The event honored Sherry Bingham, Ciara Edwards, and Sammy McMillian, who died in November following a collision with a deer.

The 5K also raised money for the education fund for the children who lost their mothers in the wreck.

Despite the cold weather, there was a great turnout which organizers say, reflects the caring nature of the community. The group Friends Forever organized the event. They plan to make the 5K an annual event.

