Free Fishing Day for Veterans

Free Fishing Day for Veterans

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

Veterans got a unique way to enjoy St. Patrick's day over in Neosho, Missouri. The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their 7th annual Rainbows for Veterans event, Saturday.

Veterans could fish for free, with bait, equipment, and even a lunch provided. Around 150 veterans participated in the event.

